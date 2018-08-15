Stereolab to reissue their Switched On comps

Available from September 28 as separate LPs or a 3xCD box set
Stereolab have announced the reissue of their three Switched On compilations from the ’90s, via their own Duophonic UHF Disks.
1992’s Switched On, 1995’s Refried Ectoplasm (Switched On Volume 2) and 1998’s Aluminum Tunes (Switched on Volume 3) have all been remastered by Calyx Mastering of Berlin, and will be re-released on September 28.
Initial copies of each LP will be pressed on clear vinyl. The CD boxset will include all three compilations in individual card wallets plus an insert. Each of the albums will also be available on the usual digital services.
Check out the full tracklistings below:
Switched On LP
A1. Super Electric
A2. Doubt
A3. Au Grand Jour’
A4. The Way Will Be Opening
A5. Brittle
B1. Contact
B2. Au Grand Jour
B3. High Expectation
B4. The Light That Will Cease To Fail
B5. Changer
Refried Ectoplasm (Switched On Volume 2) LP
A1. Harmonium
A2. Lo Boob Oscillator
A3. Mountain
A4. Revox
B1. French Disko
B2. Exploding Head Movie
B3. Eloge D’Eros
B4. Tone Burst [Country]
C1. “Animal Or Vegetable [A Wonderful Wooden Reason…]” [Crumb Duck]
D1. John Cage Bubblegum
D2. Sadistic
D3. Farfisa
D4. Tempter
Aluminum Tunes (Switched On Volume 3)
A1. Pop Quiz
A2. The Extension Trip
A3. How To Play Your Internal Organs Overnight
A4. The Brush Descends The Length
A5. Melochord Seventy-Five
A6. Space Moment
B1. Iron Man
B2. The Long Hair Of Death
B3. You Used To Call Me Sadness
B4. New Orthophony
C1. Speedy Car
C2. Golden Atoms
C3. Ulan Bator
C4. One Small Step
D1. One Note Samba / Surfboard
D2. Cadriopo
D3. Klang Tone
E1. Get Carter
E2. 1000 Miles An Hour
E3. Percolations
E4. Seeperbold
F1. Check And Double Check
F2. Munich Madness
F3. Metronomic Underground (Wagon Christ Mix)
F4. The Incredible He Woman
