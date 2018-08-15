Stereolab to reissue their Switched On comps

Available from September 28 as separate LPs or a 3xCD box set

Stereolab have announced the reissue of their three Switched On compilations from the ’90s, via their own Duophonic UHF Disks.

1992’s Switched On, 1995’s Refried Ectoplasm (Switched On Volume 2) and 1998’s Aluminum Tunes (Switched on Volume 3) have all been remastered by Calyx Mastering of Berlin, and will be re-released on September 28.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

Initial copies of each LP will be pressed on clear vinyl. The CD boxset will include all three compilations in individual card wallets plus an insert. Each of the albums will also be available on the usual digital services.

Check out the full tracklistings below:

Switched On LP

A1. Super Electric

A2. Doubt

A3. Au Grand Jour’

A4. The Way Will Be Opening

A5. Brittle

B1. Contact

B2. Au Grand Jour

B3. High Expectation

B4. The Light That Will Cease To Fail

B5. Changer

Refried Ectoplasm (Switched On Volume 2) LP

A1. Harmonium

A2. Lo Boob Oscillator

A3. Mountain

A4. Revox

B1. French Disko

B2. Exploding Head Movie

B3. Eloge D’Eros

B4. Tone Burst [Country]

C1. “Animal Or Vegetable [A Wonderful Wooden Reason…]” [Crumb Duck]

D1. John Cage Bubblegum

D2. Sadistic

D3. Farfisa

D4. Tempter

Aluminum Tunes (Switched On Volume 3)

A1. Pop Quiz

A2. The Extension Trip

A3. How To Play Your Internal Organs Overnight

A4. The Brush Descends The Length

A5. Melochord Seventy-Five

A6. Space Moment

B1. Iron Man

B2. The Long Hair Of Death

B3. You Used To Call Me Sadness

B4. New Orthophony

C1. Speedy Car

C2. Golden Atoms

C3. Ulan Bator

C4. One Small Step

D1. One Note Samba / Surfboard

D2. Cadriopo

D3. Klang Tone

E1. Get Carter

E2. 1000 Miles An Hour

E3. Percolations

E4. Seeperbold

F1. Check And Double Check

F2. Munich Madness

F3. Metronomic Underground (Wagon Christ Mix)

F4. The Incredible He Woman

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.