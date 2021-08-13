Steely Dan announce two new live albums

Two live albums are coming from Steely Dan and Donald Fagen.
Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, the first live Steely Dan album in more than 25 years, and Fagen’s The Nightfly Live, recorded in 2019 by The Steely Dan Band, are both released through UMe on CD and Digital on September 24 and on vinyl on October 1.
These are the first Steely Dan albums without founding member Walter Becker, who passed away in 2017.
Pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and you will instantly receive a digital download of “Reeling In The Years”; pre-order The Nightfly Live and you’ll instantly receive a digital download of “I.G.Y.”
The tracklisting for both albums:
Steely Dan – Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!
CD/Digital:
Black Cow
Kid Charlemagne
Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
Hey Nineteen
Any Major Dude Will Tell You
Glamour Profession
Things I Miss the Most
Aja
Peg
Bodhisattva
Reelin’ in the Years
A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry
2LP:
LP 1, Side A:
Black Cow
Kid Charlemagne
Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
LP 1, Side B:
Hey Nineteen
Any Major Dude Will Tell You
Glamour Profession
LP 2, Side A:
Things I Miss the Most
Aja
Peg
LP 2, Side B:
Bodhisattva
Reelin’ in the Years
A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry
Donald Fagen – The Nightfly Live
CD/Digital:
I.G.Y
Green Flower Street
Ruby Baby
Maxine
New Frontier
The Nightfly
The Goodbye Look
Walk Between the Raindrops
1LP
Side A:
I.G.Y
Green Flower Street
Ruby Baby
Maxine
Side B:
New Frontier
The Nightfly
The Goodbye Look
Walk Between the Raindrops