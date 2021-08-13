Subscribe
News

Steely Dan announce two new live albums

First live Steely Dan material in more than 25 years

By Michael Bonner

Trending Now

Two live albums are coming from Steely Dan and Donald Fagen.

Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, the first live Steely Dan album in more than 25 years, and Fagen’s The Nightfly Live, recorded in 2019 by The Steely Dan Band, are both released through UMe on CD and Digital on September 24 and on vinyl on October 1.

These are the first Steely Dan albums without founding member Walter Becker, who passed away in 2017.

Advertisement

Pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and you will instantly receive a digital download of “Reeling In The Years”; pre-order The Nightfly Live and you’ll instantly receive a digital download of “I.G.Y.”

The tracklisting for both albums:

Steely Dan – Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!
CD/Digital:
Black Cow
Kid Charlemagne
Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
Hey Nineteen
Any Major Dude Will Tell You
Glamour Profession
Things I Miss the Most
Aja
Peg
Bodhisattva
Reelin’ in the Years
A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry

2LP:
LP 1, Side A:
Black Cow
Kid Charlemagne
Rikki Don’t Lose That Number

LP 1, Side B:
Hey Nineteen
Any Major Dude Will Tell You
Glamour Profession

LP 2, Side A:
Things I Miss the Most
Aja
Peg

Advertisement

LP 2, Side B:
Bodhisattva
Reelin’ in the Years
A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry

Donald Fagen – The Nightfly Live
CD/Digital:
I.G.Y
Green Flower Street
Ruby Baby
Maxine
New Frontier
The Nightfly
The Goodbye Look
Walk Between the Raindrops

1LP
Side A:
I.G.Y
Green Flower Street
Ruby Baby
Maxine

Side B:
New Frontier
The Nightfly
The Goodbye Look
Walk Between the Raindrops

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More