Steely Dan announce two new live albums

Two live albums are coming from Steely Dan and Donald Fagen.

Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, the first live Steely Dan album in more than 25 years, and Fagen’s The Nightfly Live, recorded in 2019 by The Steely Dan Band, are both released through UMe on CD and Digital on September 24 and on vinyl on October 1.

These are the first Steely Dan albums without founding member Walter Becker, who passed away in 2017.

Pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and you will instantly receive a digital download of “Reeling In The Years”; pre-order The Nightfly Live and you’ll instantly receive a digital download of “I.G.Y.”

The tracklisting for both albums:

Steely Dan – Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!

CD/Digital:

Black Cow

Kid Charlemagne

Rikki Don’t Lose That Number

Hey Nineteen

Any Major Dude Will Tell You

Glamour Profession

Things I Miss the Most

Aja

Peg

Bodhisattva

Reelin’ in the Years

A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry

Donald Fagen – The Nightfly Live

CD/Digital:

I.G.Y

Green Flower Street

Ruby Baby

Maxine

New Frontier

The Nightfly

The Goodbye Look

Walk Between the Raindrops



