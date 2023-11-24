Squeeze to mark 50th anniversary with UK tour

Squeeze have announced details of a 50th anniversary tour for October 2024.

The band – Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook joined by bassist Owen Biddle, guitarist Melvin Duffy, percussionist Steve Smith, keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson – will be supported by Badly Drawn Boy. The tour concludes with a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Squeeze have confirmed that they will once again be supporting charity The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford the essentials, while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Fans are invited on the tour to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network. Visit trusselltrust.org/donate-food to find out how to make a donation to your local food bank and the items they most need this winter.

The Squeeze 50th Anniversary UK Tour dates are:

Fri 4 Oct 2024 Sheffield City Hall

Sat 5 Oct 2024 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tue 8 Oct 2024 Aberdeen Music Hall

Wed 9 Oct 2024 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Fri 11 Oct 2024 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sat 12 Oct 2024 Manchester O2 Apollo

Sun 13 Oct 2024 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tue 15 Oct 2024 Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Thu 17 Oct 2024 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Fri 18 Oct 2024 York Barbican

Sat 19 Oct 2024 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Mon 21 Oct 2024 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Tue 22 Oct 2024 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wed 23 Oct 2024 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Fri 25 Oct 2024 Ipswich Regent

Sat 26 Oct 2024 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sun 27 Oct 2024 Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Tue 29 Oct 2024 Guildford G Live

Wed 30 Oct 2024 Bristol Beacon

Fri 1 Nov 2024 Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sat 2 Nov 2024 Brighton Centre

Sun 3 Nov 2024 Plymouth Pavilions

Tue 5 Nov 2024 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Thu 7 Nov 2024 Reading Hexagon

Fri 8 Nov 2024 Swansea Arena

Sat 9 Nov 2024 Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Mon 11 Nov 2024 London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets on sale Friday, December 1 from 10AM HERE.