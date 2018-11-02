Springsteen On Broadway soundtrack album out in December

Listen to "Land Of Hope And Dreams" now

Springsteen On Broadway will be released on December 14, featuring the songs and stories from Bruce Springsteen’s historic 236-show run at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre. The 4xLP or 2xCD album consists of the complete audio from the upcoming Springsteen On Broadway Netflix special, which launches the day after the Broadway run finishes on December 15.

Listen to “Land Of Hope And Dreams” below:

Check out the full tracklisting for Springsteen On Broadway below:

Growin’ Up (introduction & song)

My Hometown (introduction & song)

My Father’s House (introduction & song)

The Wish (introduction & song)

Thunder Road (introduction & song)

The Promised Land (introduction & song)

Born In The U.S.A. (introduction & song)

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (introduction & song)

Tougher Than The Rest (introduction & song) with Patti Scialfa

Brilliant Disguise (introduction & song) with Patti Scialfa

Long Time Comin’ (introduction & song)

The Ghost Of Tom Joad (introduction & song)

The Rising (song)

Dancing In The Dark (introduction & song)

Land Of Hope And Dreams (song)

Born To Run (introduction & song)

