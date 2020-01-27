Subscribe
Sparks announce new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip

It's out on May 15 with tourdates to follow in October

Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Inside Kate Bush’s hidden world

The untold story of her magical beginnings in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The First Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Gil Scott-Heron x Makaya McCraven, The Flaming Lips x Deap Vally, St Vincent x Beck and much more…
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new Uncut: Kate Bush, Peter Green, Sounds Of The New West Vol 5 and more

Among several profitable distractions during the festive break, I enjoyed following a Twitter thread about old Uncut CDs. Among...
Read more

Sparks have announced that their new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, will be released by BMG on May 15. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Hippopotamus, which reached the UK Top 10.

Watch the band’s video announcement below:

Sparks have also announced a European tour for October, visiting the following venues:

Sunday 11 Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall
Monday 12 Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus
Wednesday 14 Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset
Thursday 15 Germany, Berlin, Metropol
Saturday 17 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
Sunday 18 Belgium, Brussels, AB Flex
Tuesday 20 France, Paris, Casino de Paris
Wednesday 21 UK, London, Roundhouse
Friday 23 UK, Manchester, Albert Hall
Saturday 24 UK, Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom
Monday 26 UK, Belfast, Limelight Club
Tuesday 27 IRE, Dublin, Vicar Street

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (January 31) at 9am, but you can sign up to a pre-sale by pre-ordering the album here.

