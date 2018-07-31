Sleaford Mods announce new self-titled EP

Hear the lead track, "Stick In A Five And Go"

Sleaford Mods have announced the release of a new self-titled EP for September 14.

Hear the lead track, “Stick In A Five And Go”, below:

The EP was recorded in spring 2018 in Nottingham. Says Jason Williamson: “The lead tracks are mostly full of violent tendencies that only transpire through imagination. People are powerless under the political monster and the intense anger and frustration morphs into illusions of attacking each other through the bravado of social media, depression and paranoia.”

Check out the tracklisting for the Sleaford Mods EP, as well as dates for the band’s three upcoming UK shows:

Side One

Stick In A Five And Go

Bang Someone Out

Side Two

Gallows Hill

Dregs

Joke Shop

Sep 21st – London Roundhouse

Sep 22nd – London Roundhouse

Sep 30th – Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

