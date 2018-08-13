Sky Arts to screen New Order documentary

New Order: Decades follows the staging of their 2017 synth orchestra concerts

Sky Arts will screen a new feature-length documentary about New Order on September 22 at 9pm.

Directed by Mike Christie, New Order: Decades follows the band as they prepare for their 2017 So It Goes… concerts at the Manchester International Festival, where they reimagined their back catalogue for a 12-piece synthesiser orchestra.

According to the press release, “New Order: Decades offers a rare chance to enter the band’s private world, understand the visual philosophy of their aesthetic and design, and witness their collaborative, creative processes first-hand.”

