Send us your questions for Jeff Goldblum

Actor, jazz cat, legend... He will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

Acting legend, jazz pianist… Jeff Goldblum is a man of many accomplishments. For his next challenge, he is set to ask your questions as part of our regular Audience With… feature.

You may want to ask him about his many and varied film roles, his position as pianist with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra or what it’s like being… well, Jeff Goldblum.

What did he make of the 10-foot statue of him that appeared by Tower Bridge?

Can he still do magic rope tricks?

What does he remember about performing at Coachella?

Send your questions by Tuesday, September 4 to uncutaudiencewith@ti-media.com – the best ones, along with Jeff’s answers of course, will be published in a future issue of Uncut.

