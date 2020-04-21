See Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for “The Times They Are A-Changin'”

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyric sheet for epochal 1964 song “The Times They Are A-Changin'” is currently being offered for sale by autograph dealers Moments In Time for a cool $2.2m.

If the asking price is met, it will break the record for rock lyrics, currently held by another Dylan song – the handwritten lyrics to “Like A Rolling Stone” fetched $2 million when they were sold at auction by Sotheby’s in New York in 2014.

The sheet of lyrics for “The Times They Are A-Changin'” was once owned by Dylan’s manager Jeff Rosen, and is now being sold by an anonymous private collector. It shows an entire discarded verse, as well as number of cryptic notes such as “Carter Family Tune” and “42nd Street Photo Booth”. See it below:

Moments In Time are also selling the handwritten lyrics for two other Dylan songs: “Subterranean Homesick Blues” for $1.2 million and “Lady Lady Lay” for $650,000.