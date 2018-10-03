The Rolling Stones unveil Beggars Banquet 50th Anniversary Edition

Limited edition vinyl package includes "Sympathy For The Devil" mono 12" and interview flexi

The Rolling Stones have revealed details of the Beggars Banquet (50th Anniversary Edition) to be released all formats this November 16th by ABKCO.

The limited edition vinyl package will come in a gatefold jacket, with a bonus 12” of “Sympathy For the Devil” in mono cut at 45rpm, backed with an etching of the original ‘toilet’ cover. Also included is a replica of the rare Japanese bonus flexidisc containing a phone interview with Mick Jagger from 1968. The album has been newly mastered by Bob Ludwig, with lacquers cut at Abbey Road and pressed on 180g vinyl.

The artwork of Beggars Banquet (50th Anniversary Edition) pays tribute to both historical sleeve images: the package will be housed with the Michael Vosse ‘toilet’ image, with an overwrap of the ‘inoffensive’ wedding invitation art.

Pre-order the vinyl edition here and check out the tracklisting below:



Disc 1

Side A

Sympathy For the Devil

No Expectations

Dear Doctor

Parachute Woman

Jigsaw Puzzle

Side B

Street Fighting Man

Prodigal Son

Stray Cat Blues

Factory Girl

Salt of the Earth



Disc 2

Sympathy For the Devil (mono)

Flexidisc

‘Hello, This Is Mick Jagger!’ London to Tokyo April 17, 1968

