The Rolling Stones curate new comp, Confessin’ The Blues

Two-disc set features Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Robert Johnson and more

The Rolling Stones have curated a new two-disc compilation, Confessin’ The Blues, due for release via BMG on November 9.

The album has been designed to “provide a perfect education to the genre” and features tracks by Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Elmore James, Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Big Bill Broonzy and Robert Johnson, among others.

10% of BMG’s net receipts from the sale of Confessin’ The Blues will be donated to Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, an organisation that promotes, protects and preserves the blues for future generations.

Confessin’ The Blues will be available in 2xCD and 2xLP formats, as well as a 5×10” vinyl bookpack (mimicking the original 78rpm releases). All versions include liner notes by music journalist Colin Larkin and the bookpack contains removeable art card prints by noted blues illustrator Christoph Mueller.

Check out the tracklisting and the artwork – courtesy of Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood – below.

DISC ONE

1. Muddy Waters – Rollin’ Stone

2 Howlin’ Wolf – Little Red Rooster

3. John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen

4. Little Walter – Hate To See You Go

5. Chuck Berry – Little Queenie

6. Bo Diddley – You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover

7. Eddie Taylor – Ride ‘Em On Down

8. Slim Harpo – I’m A King Bee

9. Magic Sam – All Your Love

10. Elmore James – Dust My Broom

11. Little Walter – Just Your Fool

12. Muddy Waters – I Want To Be Loved

13. Big Bill Broonzy – Key To The Highway

14. Robert Johnson – Love In Vain Blues

15. Mississippi Fred McDowell – You Gotta Move

16. Jimmy Reed – Bright Lights, Big City

17. Big Maceo – Worried Life Blues

18. Little Johnny Taylor – Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Part 1)

19. Howlin’ Wolf – Commit A Crime

20. Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby

21. Jay McShann & Walter Brown – Confessin’ The Blues

DISC TWO

1. Howlin’ Wolf – Just Like I Treat You

2. Little Walter – I Got To Go

3. Chuck Berry – Carol

4. Bo Diddley – Mona

5. Muddy Waters – I Just Want To Make Love To You

6. Elmore James – Blues Before Sunrise

7. Eddie Taylor – Bad Boy

8. Boy Blue – Boogie Children

9. Jimmy Reed – Little Rain

10. Robert Johnson – Stop Breakin’ Down Blues

11. Reverend Robert Wilkins – The Prodigal Son

12. Lightnin’ Slim – Hoodoo Blues

13. Billy Boy Arnold – Don’t Stay Out All Night

14. Bo Diddley – Craw Dad

15. Dale Hawkins – Suzie Q

16. Amos Milburn – Down The Road Apiece

17. Howlin’ Wolf – Little Baby

18. Little Walter – Blue And Lonesome

19. B.B. King – Rock Me Baby

20. Buddy Guy – Damn Right I’ve Got The Blues

21. Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy

