The Rolling Stones curate new comp, Confessin’ The Blues

Two-disc set features Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Robert Johnson and more
The Rolling Stones have curated a new two-disc compilation, Confessin’ The Blues, due for release via BMG on November 9.
The album has been designed to “provide a perfect education to the genre” and features tracks by Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Elmore James, Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Big Bill Broonzy and Robert Johnson, among others.
10% of BMG’s net receipts from the sale of Confessin’ The Blues will be donated to Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, an organisation that promotes, protects and preserves the blues for future generations.
Confessin’ The Blues will be available in 2xCD and 2xLP formats, as well as a 5×10” vinyl bookpack (mimicking the original 78rpm releases). All versions include liner notes by music journalist Colin Larkin and the bookpack contains removeable art card prints by noted blues illustrator Christoph Mueller.
Check out the tracklisting and the artwork – courtesy of Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood – below.
DISC ONE
1. Muddy Waters – Rollin’ Stone
2 Howlin’ Wolf – Little Red Rooster
3. John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen
4. Little Walter – Hate To See You Go
5. Chuck Berry – Little Queenie
6. Bo Diddley – You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover
7. Eddie Taylor – Ride ‘Em On Down
8. Slim Harpo – I’m A King Bee
9. Magic Sam – All Your Love
10. Elmore James – Dust My Broom
11. Little Walter – Just Your Fool
12. Muddy Waters – I Want To Be Loved
13. Big Bill Broonzy – Key To The Highway
14. Robert Johnson – Love In Vain Blues
15. Mississippi Fred McDowell – You Gotta Move
16. Jimmy Reed – Bright Lights, Big City
17. Big Maceo – Worried Life Blues
18. Little Johnny Taylor – Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Part 1)
19. Howlin’ Wolf – Commit A Crime
20. Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby
21. Jay McShann & Walter Brown – Confessin’ The Blues
DISC TWO
1. Howlin’ Wolf – Just Like I Treat You
2. Little Walter – I Got To Go
3. Chuck Berry – Carol
4. Bo Diddley – Mona
5. Muddy Waters – I Just Want To Make Love To You
6. Elmore James – Blues Before Sunrise
7. Eddie Taylor – Bad Boy
8. Boy Blue – Boogie Children
9. Jimmy Reed – Little Rain
10. Robert Johnson – Stop Breakin’ Down Blues
11. Reverend Robert Wilkins – The Prodigal Son
12. Lightnin’ Slim – Hoodoo Blues
13. Billy Boy Arnold – Don’t Stay Out All Night
14. Bo Diddley – Craw Dad
15. Dale Hawkins – Suzie Q
16. Amos Milburn – Down The Road Apiece
17. Howlin’ Wolf – Little Baby
18. Little Walter – Blue And Lonesome
19. B.B. King – Rock Me Baby
20. Buddy Guy – Damn Right I’ve Got The Blues
21. Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
