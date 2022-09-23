Roger Waters announces European tour dates

Roger Waters will bring his This Is Not A Drill tour to Europe next summer.

Waters is scheduled to play 40 shows across 14 European countries, beginning in Lisbon on March 17, 2023, at the Altice Arena.

“This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza,” says Waters. “Performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to Love, Protect and Share our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, the same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it.”

Alongside Waters on vocals, guitars, bass and piano, will be Jonathan Wilson on guitars and vocals, Dave Kilminster on guitars and vocals, Jon Carin on keyboards, guitar and vocals, Gus Seyffert on bass and vocals, Robert Walter on keyboards, Joey Waronker on drums, Shanay Johnson on vocals, Amanda Belair on vocals and Seamus Blake on saxophone.

The UK dates are:

Utilita Arena, Birmingham, May 31, 2023

OVO Hydro, Glasgow, June 2

The O2, London, June 6

Tickets go on sale on Friday 30th September at 1pm GMT from here.