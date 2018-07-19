Rod Stewart: “I’d be a mug to give it up!”

Rod The Mod celebrates his storied career in the new issue of Uncut

Talking exclusively in the new issue of Uncut – on sale now! – Rod Stewart reveals why his new album Blood Red Roses certainly won’t be his last.

“Oh, please!” he says, shooting down the suggestion. “You’ve got no idea! When I first started, none of us thought about fame. We just had to play and people listened – that was all we wanted. It’s still the same. Plus I’m a natural showoff! The audience is still there. Two nights, sold out, at the Hollywood Bowl. 15,000 a night. I’d be a mug to give it up.”

Blood Red Roses is Stewart’s third album in a row to be written largely in collaboration with Kevin Savigar, whom he credits with reigniting his passion for songwriting after the American Songbook series. “I had writer’s block. I became a lazy git. No, maybe it wasn’t that. I didn’t have a foil. I couldn’t find anyone I wanted to write with until Kevin Savigar came along. He’s brilliant. We could go on and on writing songs for years.”

Asked if he’d ever be tempted to make a sparse and intimate record along the lines of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s Raising Sand, Stewart says: “Yeah. But not yet. I’ve still got a lot of rocking stuff to be done. I’ve thought about getting a girl to sing with me on those kind of stripped back ballads. I know the record company want me to do it. But I need to find a girl I think I can sing with – Bonnie Raitt would be great – and the songs come and they’re all in that vein and they can all be interpreted, then I’ll do it. And it will happen.”

