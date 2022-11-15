Robert Smith announces listening party to celebrate 30th anniversary of The Cure’s Wish

Robert Smith has announced a Twitter listening party for the 30th anniversary of The Cure’s ninth studio album Wish.

The listening party will take place on Friday November 25 at 11pm GMT under the hashtag #WishListeningParty.

Smith will lead the Tweet-along commentary of their classic album backstage following the band’s upcoming show at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands.

Released in 1992, the record features singles “Friday I’m In Love”, “High” and “A Letter To Elise”. It reached Number One on the UK albums chart, and Number Two on the Billboard 200 in the US.

This summer, The Cure announced a 30th anniversary reissue of Wish, containing 24 previously-unreleased tracks.

The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of 'Wish' newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at @AbbeyRoad Studios is now available to pre-order on CD, Deluxe CD & Black Vinyl. Shipping dates starting from October 7th 2022. Pre-order now at https://t.co/LgKJHS7V8k pic.twitter.com/pqwlHogWKH — The Cure (@thecure) July 28, 2022

The band kicked off their 2022 world tour in Latvia last month, debuting new tracks “Alone” and “Endsong”.

The tracks were followed by further debuts including “And Nothing Is Forever”, “I Can Never Say Goodbye” and “A Fragile Thing” offering a sense of what to expect from forthcoming new album Songs Of A Lost World, which Smith said was “almost finished” back in May.

The Cure are currently on their UK and European tour – you can find remaining tour dates below.

NOVEMBER 2022

15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France

17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany

18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France

19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland

21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany

22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany

23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium

25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – STADE, Lievin, France

28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France

DECEMBER 2022

01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland

02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland

04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland

06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England

07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England

08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales

11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England