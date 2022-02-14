Here’s a trailer for the new Rip It Up And Start Again documentary

An official extended trailer for the new Rip It Up And Start Again documentary has been released.

The forthcoming film is based on Simon Reynolds’ 2005 book of the same name, which offered the reader “a big-picture view of the entire post-punk period” between 1978-1984.

The doc was directed by Nikolaos Katranis and Russell Craig Richardson and features new interviews with the likes of Jah Wobble (PiL), Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth), Ana da Silva (Raincoats) and Mark Stewart (The Pop Group).

Rip It Up… will also include rare live performance footage. A release date has not yet been confirmed.

An extended 16-minute preview of the film begins with a selection of old photographs and archival videos from the post-punk era. The video ends by displaying the full list of contributors to the project.

Additionally, the clip reveals that Rip It Up… will contain music by Patti Smith, The Velvet Underground, Kraftwerk, Cabaret Voltaire and more. You can watch the trailer in full over on Watch it here.

An official description of the original ’05 book reads: “In this, the first book to take a big-picture view of the entire post-punk period, acclaimed author and music journalist Simon Reynolds recreates a time of tremendous urgency and idealism in pop music.

“Full of anecdote and insight, and featuring the likes of Joy Division, The Fall, Pere Ubu, PiL and Talking Heads, Rip It Up And Start Again stands as one of the most inspired and inspiring books on popular music ever written.”