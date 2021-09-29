Ringo Starr remembers drumming in his attic with Charlie Watts and John Bonham

Ringo Starr has recalled a story of him jamming in his attic with the late Charlie Watts and John Bonham, saying it makes him wish TikTok existed in the 1970s.
- ORDER NOW: The Rolling Stones are on the cover of Uncut’s November 2021 issue
- READ MORE: How Charlie Watts turned the Rollin’ Stones into The Rolling Stones: “We all thought he was a God-given drummer”
The Beatles‘ drummer was speaking in a press conference about his new EP Change The World, when he remembered the three iconic drummers sharing a jam session.
“I had a drum kit up in the attic – it was like a cinema attic, music, whatever you want to do up there. Charlie came, and so did John Bonham,” he remembered. “We’ve got three drummers, just hanging out.
“Bonham got on the kit,” Ringo added of the late Led Zeppelin sticksman. “But because it was just like … you know, it’s not like onstage, where you nail them down, so they’re steady. It was just, like, there. So as he was playing, the bass drum was hopping away from him.
“You think, ‘Ah, man! That would have been a great little video, a TikTok or a photo [that] would have gone worldwide!” Ringo laughed.
“But in the ’70s, I had parties, and you’ll never find any photos because I wouldn’t let you take photos, you know, in my house. But I always think, That would have been a great shot to have.”
At the same press conference, Ringo paid tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Watts, calling him a “beautiful human being.”
Watts died last month (August 24) at the age of 80. The drummer had undergone an undisclosed medical procedure in the weeks before his death, which had caused him to pull out of the Stones’ upcoming US tour.
Upon the news of Watts’ death, Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all shared tributes on social media, with the latter simply writing: “I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best”.