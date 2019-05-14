Ride announce UK tour

Plus watch a video for current single "Future Love"

Following the news that Ride will be releasing a new album called This Is Not A Safe Place on August 16, the band have announced a UK tour for November/December.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Fri 29 Nov Norwich Waterfront

Sat 30 Nov Sheffield Plug

Sun 01 Dec Birmingham O2 Institute

Tue 03 Dec Oxford Town Hall

Wed 04 Dec Glasgow, Scotland, SWG3

Thu 05 Dec Aberdeen, Scotland, The Lemon Tree

Fri 06 Dec Newcastle upon Tyne Boiler Shop

Sun 08 Dec Southampton, Engine Rooms

Mon 09 Dec London Barbican Centre

Wed 11 Dec Leeds Beckett University

Thu 12 Dec Manchester O2 Ritz

Tickets on general sale at 10am on Friday May 24, although you can register for a pre-sale from tomorrow buy clicking here.

Today, Ride have also released a new video for their current single “Future Love”. Watch that below:

You can read a review of Ride’s recent album launch gig in the new issue of Uncut, out on Thursday – more details here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from May 16, and available to order online now – with The Black Keys on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, The Cure, Bruce Springsteen, Rory Gallagher, The Fall, Jake Xerxes Fussell, PP Arnold, Screaming Trees, George Harrison and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including PJ Harvey, Peter Perrett, Black Peaches, Calexico And Iron & Wine and Mark Mulcahy.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.