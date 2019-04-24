Hear Ride’s new single, “Future Love”

From upcoming album This Is Not A Safe Place, due August 16

Ride have announced that their new album, This Is Not A Safe Place, will be released by Wichita on August 16.

This Is Not A Safe Place was produced by Erol Alkan and mixed by old Ride compadre Alan Moulder. Influences on the album include Jean Michel Basquiat, The Fall and Sonic Youth. Check out the tracklisting below:

1. R.I.D.E.

2. Future Love

3. Repetition

4. Kill Switch

5. Clouds of Saint Marie

6. Eternal Recurrence

7. 15 Minutes

8. Jump Jet

9. Dial Up

10. End Game

11. Shadows Behind the Sun

12. In This Room

