REM announce 8xCD box set of BBC recordings

On October 19, Craft Recordings will release REM At The BBC, a compendium of rare live and session recordings spanning 30 years.

Performances featured in the 8xCD/1xDVD box set include a John Peel Session (1998), Drivetime and Mark & Lard appearances (2003) and a Radio 1 Live Lounge performance (2008). Live broadcasts include a show from Nottingham’s Rock City (1984), a 1995 Milton Keynes gig on the Monster tour, their 1999 Glastonbury headline set and an invitation-only 2004 show at London’s St James’s Church.

REM At The BBC is also available in truncated 2xCD and 2xLP formats. For the full tracklistings, and to pre-order the album, go here.

