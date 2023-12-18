Read Tom Waits’ new poem to Keith Richards

Tom Waits has written a new poem to mark Keith Richards‘ 80th birthday. Called ‘Burnt Toast To Keith‘, the poem appears in the January 2024 edition of Uncut, which is in UK shops now and available to buy direct from our store here.

You can read the poem below.

KEITH RICHARDS IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Advertisement

Waits and Richards have worked together several times over the years, firstly on Waits’ Rain Dogs album in 1985, then 1992’s Bone Machine and most recently Bad As Me in 2011.

Richards turns 80 today – December 18, 2023. As well as Waits’ poem, the birthday celebrations include stories and encounters with the Stones’ guitarist as told to us by Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, Jimmy Page, Johnny Marr and many, many more.

© Tom Waits 2023