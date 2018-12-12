Rare Pink Floyd posters up for auction

Selection of 1966 originals to go under the hammer at Ewbank's tomorrow

A cache of rare Pink Floyd posters is due to go under the hammer at Ewbank’s Auctions tomorrow (December 13).

They date from the first psychedelic happenings of late 1966, when the band were usually billed as The Pink Floyd. View a selection of the posters below:

“This collection of posters comprise a fascinating historical archive of one of rock’s most influential bands on the cusp of fame,” said Ewbank’s Auctions specialist Alastair McCrea. “They demonstrate the issues that concerned them, the zeitgeist of the times and the raw energy of the designs that were typical of the period. This is a rare opportunity to acquire such a unique slice of rock history.”

For more details on Ewbank’s Entertainment Memorabilia sale, which also includes items relating to T. Rex, Oasis and Bruce Springsteen, go here.

