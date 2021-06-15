Radiohead are raffling off an ultra-rare Kid A test pressing

Radiohead are raffling off a vinyl test pressing of their 2000 classic Kid A as part of a fundraiser for the charity Gig Buddies.

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

The band announced the prize on social media, along with a photo of the extremely rare collector’s item.

Gig Buddies is a charity and initiative that sees people with learning disabilities and/or autistic people paired with a music fan of similar interests with whom they can attend shows. You can get tickets for the raffle here.

Advertisement

The raffle is being organised by IDLES’ Adam ‘Dev’ Devonshire, with other prizes including tickets, signed records, merch and gear from the likes of his own band, Slowdive, Mogwai, Frank Turner, Florence And The Machine, Sharon Van Etten and Fontaines DC.

Also up for grabs is a guitar which has been signed by all of the performers who took part in a recent livestreamed charity show, also organised by Devonshire in aid of Gig Buddies.

The show was headlined by Welsh post-hardcore outfit Mclusky, as well as Willie J Healey, TV Priest, Fenne Lily, Dogeyed and Wilderman.

Stewart Lee topped a comedy bill that also featured Seann Walsh and Josh Weller. The show was streamed live from The Exchange in Bristol.

Last month, meanwhile, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead revealed their new side-project The Smile, a trio completed by Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner.

The new group played as part of Glastonbury‘s Live At Worthy Farm livestream event, which was filmed at various spots across the iconic festival site.