The Proposition soundtrack released on vinyl for the first time

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’s score for 2005 ‘Aussie Western’ The Proposition is to be released on vinyl for the first time on November 2.

John Hillcoat’s film marked Cave and Ellis’s first soundtrack collaboration; they’ve since gone on to score several other films, including The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford, Lawless, Hell Or High Water and Kings.

Listen to "The Rider Song" below:

The Proposition OST will be reissued on gold vinyl in a gatefold sleeve. Pre-order it here.

