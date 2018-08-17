Prince’s 1995-2010 catalogue now available digitally

23 later Prince albums plus a new anthology up on streaming services today

23 Prince albums covering the period 1995-2010 have been made available on digital music platforms for the very first time.

In addition, The Prince Estate has put together a new compilation featuring 37 key tracks from this era, which is also available to stream and download from today. Listen to Prince Anthology 1995-2010 below, and watch a newly-available video for one of its tracks, 2006 single “Black Sweat”:

The full list of Prince albums newly available on digital music platforms is as follows:

01. The Gold Experience (1995) (“The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” greyed out, partial album streaming only; album unavailable for download)

02. Chaos and Disorder (1996)

03. Emancipation (1996)

04. Crystal Ball (1998)

05. The Truth (1998)

06. Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)

07. Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)

08. The Rainbow Children (2001)

09. One Nite Alone… (2002)

10. One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)

11. One Nite Alone…Live – The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002)

12. Xpectation (2003)

13. N.E.W.S. (2003)

14. C-Note (2004)

15. Musicology (2004)

16. The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)

17. The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)

18. 3121 (2006)

19. Planet Earth (2007)

20. Indigo Nights (2008)

21. LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)

22. MPLSoUND (2009)

23. 20Ten (2010)

24. Prince Anthology: 1995-2010

