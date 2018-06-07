Prince Estate announces new album Piano & A Microphone: 1983

The announcement falls on what would have been Prince’s 60th birthday

The Prince Estate have announced details of a previously unreleased album, Piano & A Microphone: 1983.

The nine track, 35-minute album features a previously unreleased home studio cassette recording of Prince at his piano captured in 1983. It is due for release on September 21 through Warner Bros. Records.

The album is available now to pre-order on CD, LP, Deluxe CD+LP, digital release and pre-save for streaming.

You can pre-order the CD by clicking here.

You can pre-order the vinyl by clicking here.

You can pre-order the Deluxe edition by clicking here.

You can pre-order the digital edition by clicking here.

“This raw, intimate recording, which took place at the start of Prince’s career right before he achieved international stardom, is similar in format to the Piano & A Microphone Tour that he ended his career with in 2016,” said Prince Estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter. “The Estate is excited to be able to give fans a glimpse of his evolution and show how his career ultimately came full circle with just him and his piano.”

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out how by clicking here!

The private rehearsal include “17 Days” and “Purple Rain” (neither of which would be released until 1984), a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You”, “Strange Relationship” (not released until 1987 on Sign O’ The Times album), and “International Lover”.

The album also includes a rare recording of the 19th Century spiritual “Mary Don’t You Weep” which will be featured during the end credits of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman in theaters August 2018. For fans of Prince’s spontaneous live medleys, tracks 1-7 of the album are presented in that same format as they were originally recorded.

Track listing and credits:

17 Days

Purple Rain

A Case Of You

Mary Don’t You Weep

Strange Relationship

International Lover

Wednesday

Cold Coffee & Cocaine

Why The Butterflies

Recorded in 1983 at Prince’s Kiowa Trail home studio in Chanhassen, MN.

You can hear “Mary Don’t You Weep” below. The track is offered as an instant grat download with digital pre-orders.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Public Image Ltd on the cover in the UK and Johnny Cash overseas. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Ray Davies, Father John Misty, Pink Floyd, Mazzy Star, Sleaford Mods, Neko Case and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Father John Misty, Neko Case, Natalie Prass, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Jon Hassell.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.