The Police announce career-spanning vinyl box set

Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings is out on November 16
The Police have announced the release of a career-spanning 6xLP box set for November 16.
Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings contains the band’s five studio albums plus a sixth disc entitled ‘Flexible Strategies’ which features non-album recordings and B-sides.
The albums have been remastered at half-speed and cut onto 180-gram heavyweight vinyl at Abbey Road Studios. Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings also contains a special 24-page, 12”x12” photobook featuring rare and unseen images from the band’s personal archives, housed in deluxe packaging of a hardcover box with lift-off lid.
Check out the tracklisting below:
Outlandos d’Amour (1978)
Side One:
Next to You
So Lonely
Roxanne
Hole in My Life
Peanuts
Side Two:
Can’t Stand Losing You
Truth Hits Everybody
Born in the ’50s
Be My Girl – Sally
Masoko Tanga
Reggatta de Blanc (1979)
Side One:
Message in a Bottle
Reggatta de Blanc
It’s Alright for You
Bring on the Night
Deathwish
Side Two:
Walking on the Moon
On Any Other Day
The Bed’s Too Big Without You
Contact
Does Everyone Stare
No Time This Time
Zenyatta Mondatta (1980)
Side One:
Don’t Stand So Close to Me
Driven to Tears
When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What’s Still Around
Canary in a Coalmine
Voices Inside My Head
Bombs Away
Side Two:
De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
Behind My Camel
Man in a Suitcase
Shadows in the Rain
The Other Way of Stopping
Ghost in the Machine (1981)
Side One:
Spirits in the Material World
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Invisible Sun
Hungry for You (J’aurais toujours faim de toi)
Demolition Man
Side Two:
Too Much Information
Rehumanize Yourself
One World (Not Three)
Ωmegaman
Synchronicity (1983)
Side One:
Synchronicity I
Walking in Your Footsteps
O My God
Mother
Miss Gradenko
Synchronicity II
Side Two:
Every Breath You Take
King of Pain
Wrapped Around Your Finger
Tea in the Sahara
Bonus Disc: Flexible Strategies
Side One:
Dead End Job (1978)
Landlord (1979)
Visions Of The Night (1979)
Friends (1980)
A Sermon (1980)
Shambelle (1981)
Side Two:
Flexible Strategies (1981)
Low Life (1981)
Murder By Numbers (1983)
Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (1983)
Someone To Talk To (1983)
Once Upon A Daydream (1983)
