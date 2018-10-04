The Police announce career-spanning vinyl box set

Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings is out on November 16

The Police have announced the release of a career-spanning 6xLP box set for November 16.



Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings contains the band’s five studio albums plus a sixth disc entitled ‘Flexible Strategies’ which features non-album recordings and B-sides.

The albums have been remastered at half-speed and cut onto 180-gram heavyweight vinyl at Abbey Road Studios. Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings also contains a special 24-page, 12”x12” photobook featuring rare and unseen images from the band’s personal archives, housed in deluxe packaging of a hardcover box with lift-off lid.

Check out the tracklisting below:

Outlandos d’Amour (1978)

Side One:

Next to You

So Lonely

Roxanne

Hole in My Life

Peanuts

Side Two:

Can’t Stand Losing You

Truth Hits Everybody

Born in the ’50s

Be My Girl – Sally

Masoko Tanga

Reggatta de Blanc (1979)

Side One:

Message in a Bottle

Reggatta de Blanc

It’s Alright for You

Bring on the Night

Deathwish

Side Two:

Walking on the Moon

On Any Other Day

The Bed’s Too Big Without You

Contact

Does Everyone Stare

No Time This Time



Zenyatta Mondatta (1980)

Side One:

Don’t Stand So Close to Me

Driven to Tears

When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What’s Still Around

Canary in a Coalmine

Voices Inside My Head

Bombs Away

Side Two:

De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Behind My Camel

Man in a Suitcase

Shadows in the Rain

The Other Way of Stopping



Ghost in the Machine (1981)

Side One:

Spirits in the Material World

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Invisible Sun

Hungry for You (J’aurais toujours faim de toi)

Demolition Man

Side Two:

Too Much Information

Rehumanize Yourself

One World (Not Three)

Ωmegaman

Synchronicity (1983)

Side One:

Synchronicity I

Walking in Your Footsteps

O My God

Mother

Miss Gradenko

Synchronicity II

Side Two:

Every Breath You Take

King of Pain

Wrapped Around Your Finger

Tea in the Sahara

Bonus Disc: Flexible Strategies

Side One:

Dead End Job (1978)

Landlord (1979)

Visions Of The Night (1979)

Friends (1980)

A Sermon (1980)

Shambelle (1981)

Side Two:

Flexible Strategies (1981)

Low Life (1981)

Murder By Numbers (1983)

Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (1983)

Someone To Talk To (1983)

Once Upon A Daydream (1983)

