PJ Harvey has confirmed details of a huge open air show for next year.

She’ll play London’s Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, August 18 with a supporting line-up that includes Big Thief, Tirzah and Shida Shahabi.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive pre-sale access this Wedneasday (October 25) at 9am BST here.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday, October 27 at 9am BST.