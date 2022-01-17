PJ Harvey announces The Hope Six Demolition Project reissue with “The Wheel” demo

PJ Harvey has announced a forthcoming reissue of her most recent studio album, 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project.

The reissue, set to be released on March 11, is the final entry in the singer-songwriter’s career-spanning reissue series, which has seen every album from her career reissued on vinyl.

To announce the reissue of The Hope Six Demolition Project, Harvey has shared a demo of “The Wheel”, which appears on a second disc featuring a demo version of every song on the original album.

Listen to the demo of “The Wheel” below.

Later this month (January 28), Harvey will reissue her classic album Let England Shake.

The record, which was originally released in 2011, will be reissued alongside a separate collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital via UMC/Island, and last week shared a demo version of its single “The Words That Maketh Murder”.

The celebrated artist’s discography has been the subject of a comprehensive reissue campaign by UMC/Island and Beggars over the last two years, who are aiming to “celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times”.

Previous vinyl reissues from PJ Harvey have included Dry, Rid Of Me, To Bring Your Love, Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea and Is This Desire?.