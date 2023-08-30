Pink Floyd to release standalone remaster of Dark Side Of The Moon

Pink Floyd are to release a standalone remaster of their Dark Side Of The Moon album on October 13.

This edition first appeared earlier this year in the Dark Side 50th anniversary box. It’ll now be released on CD, LP and Blu-ray. The Blu-ray contains the Dolby Atmos and a 5.1 Surround mix as well as the remastered Stereo version. The package comes with commemorative postcards, stickers and a 24-page booklet.

ORDER NOW: Tom Waits is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

The Floyd album is in shops a week after Roger Waters‘ reimagining of Dark Side is released, on October 6.

Advertisement

As part of the general Dark Side 50th anniversary celebrations, the Floyd have also announced a competition to create animated music videos for any of the 10 songs on the album. Animators can enter up to 10 videos, one per song on the album. A winner will be selected from a panel of experts which will include Nick Mason and Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell. The deadline for submissions is November 30, 2023. To enter and for more information go to https://www.pinkfloyd.com/competition/