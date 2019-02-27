Pink Floyd announce A Saucerful Of Secrets mono remaster

The limited vinyl release is their contribution to Record Store Day 2019

Pink Floyd have announced the re-release of their 1968 album A Saucerful Of Secrets on 180g vinyl for Record Store Day 2019.

The album has been remastered by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman from the original 1968 analogue mono mix.

The limited-edition release comes on 180-gram black vinyl, with a black poly-lined inner sleeve, and a faithful reproduction of the original sleeve, including the ‘Columbia’ logo, under which imprint (via EMI) the early Pink Floyd released in the UK.

It will be available from participating stores only on Record Store Day, Saturday April 13.

