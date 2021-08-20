Listen: Phoebe Bridgers shares “Kyoto” remixes from Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias

Phoebe Bridgers has shared three new remixes of her track “Kyoto”, taken from her acclaimed 2020 record Punisher.

The three new versions of the track arrive courtesy of Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias.

Glitch Gum

Glitch Gum’s new remix of the track follows Bridgers hearing his hyperpop cover of “Kyoto” last year. Glitch Gum said of the mix in a statement: “All I know is one day, when I was in between Zoom classes last fall, I thought, ‘Man, what if Phoebe Bridgers did hyperpop?’ That idea turned into a 30-second snippet of ‘Kyoto’, which turned into a full song, which turned into working with Phoebe and her team to make this little quarantine project come full circle in ways I could never even fathom.”

Take a listen below.

Bartees Strange

Bartees Strange says of his version of “Kyoto”, “I wanted to find a way to make this song hit in a completely different way, but still retain some of the big and small moments that make the song special to me.

“At first I was thinking through how I could use the stems, but the more I got into it the more I wanted to take it somewhere else entirely. Crushing tune, glad I could mess around with it.”

The Marias

The Marias said of their own “Kyoto” mix: “I remember seeing Phoebe years ago at an open mic here in Los Angeles, and I knew right off the bat that she was really special. Working on this remix was a sort of full-circle moment for us. ‘Kyoto’ is an amazing song as-is, so with the remix we were just curious to see what it would sound like with the vocal slowed down and adding some of our favourite synth sounds behind it.”

For reference, you can check out the original track below, complete with its expertly green-screened music video.