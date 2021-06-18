Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary Get Back will debut exclusively on Disney+ this November

Peter Jackson’s documentary on The Beatles, Get Back, has received a premiere date and streaming platform. It will arrive this November, initially exclusive to Disney’s streaming service Disney+.

Peter Jackson said in a statement: “In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

He added, “I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman, added: “As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson. This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share The Beatles: Get Back with fans around the world.”

Disney+ is currently priced at $7.99 / £7.99 / €8.99 monthly, or $79.99 / £79.90 / €89.90 annually. Fans will also be able to purchase The Beatles: Get Back book on 12 October, a 240-page hardback that comes with transcriptions of The Beatles’ recorded conversations and hundreds of exclusive, never-before-published photos.