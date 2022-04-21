Pete Doherty announces new memoir A Likely Lad

Pete Doherty has announced that he’ll publish a memoir called A Likely Lad this summer – get all the details below.

ORDER NOW: Miles Davis is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut

The Libertines frontman worked with Simon Spence on the book, which is set to come out on June 16 via Little Brown.

A synopsis of the book promises “Doherty’s version of the story – the genuine man behind the fame and infamy. This is a rock memoir like no other.”

Advertisement

It adds: “In A Likely Lad, Doherty explores his darkest moments. With astonishing frankness – and his trademark wit and humour – he takes us inside decadent parties, substance-fuelled nights, prison and his self-destruction. Doherty also reflects on the turbulent relationships with various significant people in his life across the years.

“He discusses poetry, Paris, philosophy, politics, the music business and his key influences (from Hancock to Baudelaire). There is humour, warmth, insight, baleful reflection and a defiant sense of triumph.”

See the cover of A Likely Lad below, and pre-order a copy here.

EXCLUSIVE A rock memoir like no other…@petedoherty and Simon Spence – 'A Likely Lad' The long-awaited, candid memoir from talented musician and @libertines frontman Peter Doherty. Signed + 4 exclusive postcards.https://t.co/CisggEMjUG @LittleBrownUK pic.twitter.com/SxfchILsw1 — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) April 20, 2022

Last month, Doherty revealed in an interview that he “nearly lost my feet” while he was battling drug addiction.

The musician has now been clean for over two years, and spoke about that period, as well as his years battling addiction, in an interview with The Mirror.

Advertisement

Having moved to France with his new wife Katia de Vidas in early 2020, Doherty further credited meeting his latest collaborator Frédéric Lo – who released “The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime” with Doherty earlier this month – with helping him kick his addiction.

Doherty’s latest release was the acclaimed collaborative album with French producer and songwriter Frédéric Lo, “The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime“.

As well as a number of huge outdoor UK shows and European dates, The Libertines will also be celebrating their seminal debut album Up The Bracket with a special gig at London’s Wembley Arena this summer. Visit here for tickets and more information.