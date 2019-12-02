Subscribe
Pearl Jam unveiled as BST Hyde Park headliners for July 10

Supported by Pixies and White Reaper

Sam Richards

Film0

The Irishman

Scorsese gets the old gang back together
Album0

Sudan Archives – Athena

Gratuitous violins on lush debut
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The Specials’ Terry Hall: “I feel blessed”

The singer celebrates a triumphant year for his band – and a free bus pass!
Pearl Jam have announced a European tour for June and July 2020, marking 30 years since the band’s formation in 1990.

The only UK date will be a headline show as part of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park on July 10, for which they’ll be joined by Pixies and White Reaper.

For some of the other dates, Pearl Jam will be supported by Idles. Check out the full itinerary below:

June
Tues 23rd FRANKFURT, GERMANY, Festhalle *
Thurs 25th BERLIN, GERMANY, Waldbuhne *
Sat 27th STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Lollapalooza Festival Stockholm
Mon 29th COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, Royal Arena *

July
Thurs 2nd WERCHTER, BELGIUM, Rock Werchter Festival
Sun 5th IMOLA, ITALY, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari **
Tues 7th VIENNA, AUSTRALIA, Wiener Stadhalle +
Fri 10th LONDON, UK, American Express presents BST Hyde Park ** +
Mon 13th KRAKOW, POLAND, Tauron Arena +
Wed 15th BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, Budapest Arena +
Fri 17th ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Hallenstadion +
Sun 19th PARIS, FRANCE, Lollapalooza Festival Paris
Wed 22nd AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND, Ziggo Dome +

* With special guest Idles
** With special guest Pixies
+ With special guest White Reaper

General public tickets for most concert dates go on sale on Saturday, December 7 at 10am GMT, including BST Hyde Park – tickets for which are available here. Exceptions to that date: Lollapalooza Stockholm tickets are on sale now. Lollapalooza Paris tickets go on sale December 4 at 10am CET. Rock Werchter tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10am CET.

A special ticket pre-sale for all non-festival dates begins today for current Pearl Jam Ten Club members.

Magazines Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Special Issues

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now

