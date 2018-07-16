Paul Weller announces True Meanings orchestral shows

He'll play London's Royal Festival Hall on October 11 and 12

Following the unveiling last week of his True Meanings album – “an album characterised by grandiose-yet-delicate, lush orchestration” – Paul Weller has announced that he’ll play two special orchestral shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall in October.

The concerts – on October 11 and 12 – will be Weller’s only True Meanings shows this year.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

“It’s going to be a special two shows performing tracks from the new album and adding some older tracks into the set, all backed with a brilliant orchestra,” says Weller.

Tickets go on sale to Southbank Members on Thursday (July 19) at 10am, with general sale opening at 10am on Friday. More details here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.