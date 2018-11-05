Paul Weller announces summer tour of British forests

He'll find his way into the wild, wild wood for Forest Live 2019

Paul Weller has announced a summer 2019 tour of British forests for the Forestry Commission’s Forest Live 2019 programme.

He’ll play seven dates across the country in June and July.

See the full list of dates below. The ticket pre-sale begins at 9am on Thursday (November 8) from here.

Friday June 14: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Sunday June 16: Bedgebury Pinetum, near Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Friday June 21: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Saturday June 22: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Friday June 28: Dalby Forest, near Pickering, North Yorks.

Saturday June 29: Sherwood Pines, near Mansfield, Notts.

Saturday July 6: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

