Paul McCartney duets virtually with John Lennon for Glastonbury headline set

Paul McCartney duetted virtually with John Lennon during his Glastonbury headline set (June 25).

Following the surprise arrival of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen during his set on the Pyramid stage, he linked up with former Beatles bandmate, the late Lennon during “I’ve Got A Feeling”.

Speaking to the crowd, McCartney revealed that the idea came from Peter Jackson, the director of the recent extensive documentary Get Back, which was based on the studio sessions for the band’s final album Let It Be.

The pair traded verses in the song, with Jackson having isolated Lennon’s vocal for the team-up. McCartney first debuted the collaboration with his former co-songwriter on his recent US tour.

“I’ve got a special little thing here,” he said introducing that track. “One day, Peter Jackson rings me up and says he can take John’s vocals and isolate them so that you can play live with John on tour. He said do you fancy that?”

“That’s so special for me man,” McCartney said following the collaboration. “I know it’s virtual but come on – it’s John. We’re back together.”

Earlier the show, Grohl joined the Beatle having flown all the way especially from the US for the show: the pair played “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Band On The Run”, while Springsteen covered The Boss’s 1984 single “Glory Days” and an early Beatles single, “I Wanna Be Your Man”.