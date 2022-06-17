Subscribe
News

Paul McCartney to release McCartney, McCartney II and McCartney III box set

This limited-edition box set is coming in August

By Michael Bonner
photo credit: © Paul McCartney / Mary McCartney

Trending Now

Paul McCartney is rounding up his trio of ‘McCartney’ albums into a limited edition box set.

The box set will be available on August 5 in three different formats – limited edition coloured vinyl, black vinyl edition and CD – each including three photo prints with notes from McCartney about each album.

The newly created boxset cover art and typography for the slipcase are by Ed Ruscha. To pre-order McCartney I II III, please click here.

Advertisement

The box is available on these formats:

Limited Edition Colour Vinyl
Three-disc 180g audiophile vinyl set (McCartney – clear, McCartney II -white, and McCartney III – creamy white vinyl)
Three x 8 x 10” photo prints with introductions from Paul

Limited Edition Black Vinyl Edition
180g audiophile vinyl set
Three x 8 x 10” photo prints with introductions from Paul

CD
Limited Edition three-disc set
Three photo prints with introductions from Paul

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More