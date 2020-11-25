Paul McCartney delays release of McCartney III to December 18

Paul McCartney has been forced to delay the release of his hugely anticipated new “all Paul” album McCartney III because of “unforeseeable production delays”.

The album will now be released on December 18. In the meantime, you can watch a new trailer for McCartney III below, featuring an excerpt of the album track “The Kiss Of Venus”.

McCartney III is available for pre-order in multiple formats here. You can also now pre-order the McCartney III songbook, featuring piano/vocal/guitar arrangements of all the songs from the album.

You can read much more about McCartney III in the current issue of Uncut, featuring an exclusive interview with Macca himself. Find it in UK shops now, or order a copy online by clicking here.