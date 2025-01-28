Wings‘ fourth studio album Venus And Mars is being reissued to mark it’s 50th anniversary.

Released on March 21 by MPL and UMe, a new half speed master edition cut at by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios is available to pre-order here. The album reproduces the original UK pressing, with recreations of the original “Venus and Mars are alright tonight” circular sticker and “comparative sizes of sun and planets” bookmark sticker. It comes with two posters with photography by Aubrey Powell and Sylvia de Swaan. The original album artwork by Hipgnosis has been meticulously recreated and presented in a gatefold sleeve.

Venus And Mars will also be available to stream in Dolby Atmos for the first time, newly mixed by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.

Tracklisting for Venus And Mars is:

Side One

Venus and Mars

Rock Show

Love in Song

You Gave Me the Answer

Magneto and Titanium Man

Letting Go

Side Two

Venus and Mars – Reprise

Spirits of Ancient Egypt

Medicine Jar

Call Me Back Again

Listen to What the Man Said

Treat Her Gently – Lonely Old People

Crossroads