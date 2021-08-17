Nick Cave and Warren Ellis reportedly record soundtrack for Marilyn Monroe film Blonde

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have reportedly recorded a soundtrack for Andrew Dominik‘s film Blonde, about Marilyn Monroe, that is slated for release next year.

That’s according to The Guardian, which also reports that Cave and Ellis will perform songs from albums including Carnage and Ghosteen for a new music film by Dominik.

Cave and Ellis had previously worked with the director and screenwriter on his 2016 documentary One More Time With Feeling, which chronicles the recording of Cave‘s Skeleton Tree in the aftermath of his son Arthur’s death.

Advertisement

Blonde is due to be released next year though no firm date has been set. The production is a biographical film based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, which was released in 2000.

The Netflix movie stars Ana De Armas in the titular role, joined by Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, and Adrien Brody, among others.

Meanwhile, Cave and Ellis have announced that they will head out on their first-ever UK tour as a duo this autumn.

The Bad Seeds duo will play 20 shows across September and autumn in support of their acclaimed album Carnage, which arrived earlier this year.