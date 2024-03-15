Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce The Wild God Tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will tour in support of their upcoming studio album, The Wild God.

The band will play 27 shows across 17 countries, beginning on September 24 in Oberhausen, Germany and ending in Paris, France on November 17.

They will play 6 shows across the UK.

Support will come from one of 3 special guests across the dates – Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital and Black Country, New Road.

The tour follows hot on the heels of their 18th studio album, Wild God, which is released on August 30.

The live line-up for the band is Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica, Larry Mullins and Carly Paradis.

Tickets on sale Friday March 22, 10am local time here.

The tour dates are:

September 2024

24 Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf Weber-ARENA (with Dry Cleaning)

26 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (Dry Cleaning)

29 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena (Dry Cleaning)

October 2024

2 Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum (Dry Cleaning)

3 Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet (Dry Cleaning)

5 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena (Dry Cleaning)

8 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena (Dry Cleaning)

10 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena (Dry Cleaning)

11 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena (Dry Cleaning)

13 Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Sportaréna (with The Murder Capital)

15 Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb (The Murder Capital)

17 Prague, Czechia – O2 arena (The Murder Capital)

18 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle (The Murder Capital)

20 Milan, Italy – Milan Forum (The Murder Capital)

22 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion (The Murder Capital)

24 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi (The Murder Capital)

25 Madrid, Spain – WiZinkCenter (The Murder Capital)

27 Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena (The Murder Capital)

30 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis (The Murder Capital)

November 2024

2 Leeds, UK – first direct arena (with Black Country, New Road)

3 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro (Black Country, New Road)

5 Manchester, UK – AO Arena (Black Country, New Road)

6 Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena (Black Country, New Road)

8 London, UK – The O2 (Black Country, New Road)

12 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena (Black Country, New Road)

15 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena (Black Country, New Road)

17 Paris, France – Accor Arena (Black Country, New Road)