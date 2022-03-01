Nick Cave exhibition ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ set to open in Montreal

The Nick Cave exhibition Stranger Than Kindness is set to receive its North American premiere in Montreal in April.

The exhibition, which is offering “an unprecedented look into the creative world” of the Bad Seeds musician, was designed in collaboration with Cave and previously opened in Copenhagen, Denmark in March 2020.

Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition will now take up residence at the Galerie de la Maison du Festival in Montreal, Canada on April 8, and will be on display there until August 7.

“With more than 300 objects collected or created by Nick Cave through six decades of his creative and private life brought together in large-scale installations, the exhibition is an artwork in itself,” a description for Stranger Than Kindness reads. You can see a trailer for the exhibition below.

Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition will invite visitors to “follow Cave’s development as an artist – and to gain insight into the overarching themes of his work, his working methods and the many sources of inspiration underpinning it all”.

“Behind each work is an equally fascinating artistic process not originally intended for public view; the exhibition opens up the innermost parts of Cave’s creative universe and offers a story of its own.”

Tickets for the Montreal exhibition will go on sale on Friday (March 4) at 10am local time from here.