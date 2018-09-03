Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds pay tribute to Conway Savage

The pianist dies has died aged 58

Conway Savage, pianist with The Bad Seeds, has died at the age of 58.

The musician, who first joined the band in 1990, was initially diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017.

The band confirmed the news in a statement on Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds website.

“Our beloved Conway passed away on Sunday evening. A member of Bad Seeds for nearly thirty years, Conway was the anarchic thread that ran through the band’s live performances. He was much loved by everyone, band members and fans alike. Irascible, funny, terrifying, sentimental, warm-hearted, gentle, acerbic, honest, genuine – he was all of these things and quite literally ‘had the gift of a golden voice,’ high and sweet and drenched in soul. On a drunken night, at four in the morning, in a hotel bar in Cologne, Conway sat at the piano and sang ‘Streets Of Laredo’ to us, in his sweet, melancholy style and stopped the world for a moment. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Goodbye Conway, there isn’t a dry eye in the house. Love, Nick and the Bad Seeds.”

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

He first played on the band’s sixth album The Good Son and he went on to play on Murder Ballads, The Boatman’s Call, Abattoir Blues/The Lyre Of Orpheus and Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

Conway’s career also saw him Happy Organs, The Feral Dinosaurs and Dust On The Bible.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.