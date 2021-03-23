Newport Folk Festival to release John Prine’s 2017 set on vinyl

John Prine’s now-legendary set at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival – for which he was joined by a legion of guest stars, including Roger Waters, Jim James, Justin Vernon, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff and Lucius – is coming to vinyl this autumn.

The limited edition 2xLP set is available for pre-order here and expected to ship in October. Proceeds from the sale support the Newport Festivals Foundation’s ongoing initiatives to aid musicians in need.

Check out the artwork and the tracklisting below: