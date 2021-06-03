New Order and Pet Shop Boys move North American ‘Unity Tour’ to 2022

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their joint North American tour for the third time due to the coronavirus pandemic – this time with dates set for autumn 2022.

ORDER NOW: The July 2021 issue of Uncut

The revised tour dates now include guest DJ Paul Oakenfold and take in an additional date at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York. Head here for tickets.

New Order announced the change on Twitter: “Due to continuing uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic, [Pet Shop Boys] and New Order unfortunately have to announce that their much-anticipated Unity Tour of North America will be moving to next year.”

Advertisement

See the rescheduled 2022 Unity Tour tour dates below:

September 2022

Saturday 17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Monday 19 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Wednesday 21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday 23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sunday 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Wednesday 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Friday 30 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 2022

Sunday 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Friday 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Saturday 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday 12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Friday 14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday 16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena