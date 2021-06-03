New Order and Pet Shop Boys move North American ‘Unity Tour’ to 2022

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their joint North American tour for the third time due to the coronavirus pandemic – this time with dates set for autumn 2022.
The revised tour dates now include guest DJ Paul Oakenfold and take in an additional date at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York. Head here for tickets.
New Order announced the change on Twitter: “Due to continuing uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic, [Pet Shop Boys] and New Order unfortunately have to announce that their much-anticipated Unity Tour of North America will be moving to next year.”
See the rescheduled 2022 Unity Tour tour dates below:
September 2022
Saturday 17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Monday 19 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Wednesday 21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Friday 23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sunday 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
Wednesday 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Friday 30 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
October 2022
Sunday 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Friday 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Saturday 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Wednesday 12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Friday 14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday 16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena