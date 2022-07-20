New names and stages announced for this year’s End Of The Road festival

A sprinkling of new names have been added to the line-up of this year’s End Of The Road festival, taking place on September 1-4 at Larmer Tree Gardens on the Dorset/Wiltshire border.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Jockstrap, Snapped Ankles, Hailu Mergia, James Holden & Wacław Zimpel, Duncan Marquiss and John Francis Flynn are among the new additions, some of which will play on the new Boat stage (formerly the DJ-only Disco Ship).

The day splits for the festival have also been announced – see who’s playing which stage on which day on the poster below:

We’re looking forward to seeing you there. Exciting details of who’ll be joining us for our Uncut Q&A sessions on the Talking Heads stage will be revealed soon!