New names and stages announced for this year’s End Of The Road festival

Hailu Mergia, Snapped Ankles, Jockstrap, James Holden and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs join the party

By Sam Richards
Credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

A sprinkling of new names have been added to the line-up of this year’s End Of The Road festival, taking place on September 1-4 at Larmer Tree Gardens on the Dorset/Wiltshire border.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Jockstrap, Snapped Ankles, Hailu Mergia, James Holden & Wacław Zimpel, Duncan Marquiss and John Francis Flynn are among the new additions, some of which will play on the new Boat stage (formerly the DJ-only Disco Ship).

The day splits for the festival have also been announced – see who’s playing which stage on which day on the poster below:

We’re looking forward to seeing you there. Exciting details of who’ll be joining us for our Uncut Q&A sessions on the Talking Heads stage will be revealed soon!

