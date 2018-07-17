New Bert Jansch ‘best of’ announced

Two-disc collection Just A Simple Soul due out in October
A new career-spanning Bert Jansch ‘best of’ collection called Just A Simple Soul has been announced for October 26.
Compiled by Bernard Butler and the Bert Jansch estate, it draws from all eras of Jansch’s solo output, from his 1965 self-titled debut through to his final album, 2006’s Black Swan.
Peruse the tracklisting below:
LP
Side 1
1. Strolling Down The Highway
2. Angie
3. Needle Of Death
4. It Don’t Bother Me
5. Black Water Side
6. Soho
7. The Time Has Come
Side 2
1. Go Your Way My Love
2. Come Back Baby
3. Poison
4. The Bright New Year
5. Rosemary Lane
6. Reynardine
7. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Side 3
1. Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning
2. Chambertin
3. Baby Blue
4. Daybreak
5. Kittiwake
6. Sweet Rose
7. Let Me Sing
Side 4
1. Morning Brings Peace of Mind
2. Carnival
3. Just A Simple Soul
4. Crimson Moon
5. On The Edge Of A Dream
6. High Days
CD
CD1
1. Strolling Down The Highway
2. Angie
3. Needle Of Death
4. It Don’t Bother Me
5. A Man I’d Rather Be
6. The Waggoner’s Lad
7. Black Water Side
8. Soho
9. The Time Has Come
10. Go Your Way My Love
11. Come Back Baby
12. Poison
13. Promised Land
14. The Bright New Year
15. Rosemary Lane
16. Reynardine
17. M’Lady Nancy
18. Moonshine
19. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
CD2
1. Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning
2. Chambertin
3. The Blacksmith
4. Baby Blue
5. Daybreak
6. Kittiwake
7. Up To The Stars
8. Sweet Rose
9. The Road Tae Dundee
10. Let Me Sing
11. When The Circus Comes To Town
12. Morning Brings Peace of Mind
13. Toy Balloon
14. Carnival
15. Just A Simple Soul
16. Crimson Moon
17. Omie Wise
18. On The Edge Of A Dream
19. The Black Swan
20. High Days
You can pre-order the album, including a limited edition tote bag bundle, here.
