New Bert Jansch ‘best of’ announced

Two-disc collection Just A Simple Soul due out in October

A new career-spanning Bert Jansch ‘best of’ collection called Just A Simple Soul has been announced for October 26.

Compiled by Bernard Butler and the Bert Jansch estate, it draws from all eras of Jansch’s solo output, from his 1965 self-titled debut through to his final album, 2006’s Black Swan.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

Peruse the tracklisting below:

LP

Side 1

1. Strolling Down The Highway

2. Angie

3. Needle Of Death

4. It Don’t Bother Me

5. Black Water Side

6. Soho

7. The Time Has Come

Side 2

1. Go Your Way My Love

2. Come Back Baby

3. Poison

4. The Bright New Year

5. Rosemary Lane

6. Reynardine

7. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face



Side 3

1. Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning

2. Chambertin

3. Baby Blue

4. Daybreak

5. Kittiwake

6. Sweet Rose

7. Let Me Sing

Side 4

1. Morning Brings Peace of Mind

2. Carnival

3. Just A Simple Soul

4. Crimson Moon

5. On The Edge Of A Dream

6. High Days

CD

CD1

1. Strolling Down The Highway

2. Angie

3. Needle Of Death

4. It Don’t Bother Me

5. A Man I’d Rather Be

6. The Waggoner’s Lad

7. Black Water Side

8. Soho

9. The Time Has Come

10. Go Your Way My Love

11. Come Back Baby

12. Poison

13. Promised Land

14. The Bright New Year

15. Rosemary Lane

16. Reynardine

17. M’Lady Nancy

18. Moonshine

19. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

CD2

1. Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning

2. Chambertin

3. The Blacksmith

4. Baby Blue

5. Daybreak

6. Kittiwake

7. Up To The Stars

8. Sweet Rose

9. The Road Tae Dundee

10. Let Me Sing

11. When The Circus Comes To Town

12. Morning Brings Peace of Mind

13. Toy Balloon

14. Carnival

15. Just A Simple Soul

16. Crimson Moon

17. Omie Wise

18. On The Edge Of A Dream

19. The Black Swan

20. High Days

You can pre-order the album, including a limited edition tote bag bundle, here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.