New Aretha Franklin comp collates her early hits

The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970 is due on Sept 28

A new Aretha Franklin compilation has been announced for September 28.

The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970 collects 34 songs from Franklin’s first four years at Atlantic, including all-time classics such as “Respect”, “Think” and “I Say A Little Prayer”.

The album will be released on double CD, double LP and digital formats via Atlantic / Rhino. Check out the full tracklistings and cover art below:

CD

Disc One

1. “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)”

2. “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man”

3. “Respect”

4. “Dr. Feelgood”

5. “Baby I Love You”

6. “Going Down Slow”

7. “A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like)”

8. “Baby, Baby, Baby”

9. “Chain Of Fools”

10. “Prove It”

11. “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone”

12. “Ain’t No Way”

13. “Think”

14. “You Send Me”

15. “The House That Jack Built”

16. “I Say A Little Prayer”

17. “See Saw”

18. “My Song”



Disc Two

1. “The Weight”

2. “Tracks Of My Tears”

3. “I Can’t See Myself Leaving You”

4. “Gentle On My Mind”

5. “Share Your Love With Me”

6. “Pledging My Love / The Clock”

7. “Eleanor Rigby”

8. “It Ain’t Fair”

9. “Call Me”

10. “Son Of A Preacher Man”

11. “Spirit In The Dark” – with The Dixie Flyers

12. “The Thrill Is Gone” – with The Dixie Flyers

13. “Don’t Play That Song” – with The Dixie Flyers

14. “Let It Be” – with The Dixie Flyers

15. “Border Song (Holy Moses)”

16. “You And Me” – with The Dixie Flyers

LP

Side One

1. “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)”

2. “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man”

3. “Respect”

4. “Baby I Love You”

5. “A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like)”

6. “Chain Of Fools”

Side Two

1. “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone”

2. “Ain’t No Way”

3. “Think”

4. “You Send Me”

5. “The House That Jack Built”

6. “I Say A Little Prayer”

Side Three

1. “See Saw”

2. “My Song”

3. “The Weight”

4. “Tracks Of My Tears”

5. “I Can’t See Myself Leaving You”

6. “Gentle On My Mind”

7. “Share Your Love With Me”

Side Four

1. “Eleanor Rigby”

2. “Call Me”

3. “Son Of A Preacher Man”

4. “Spirit In The Dark” – with The Dixie Flyers

5. “Don’t Play That Song” – with The Dixie Flyers

6. “Border Song (Holy Moses)”

