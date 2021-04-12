Subscribe
Neil Young to release Island In The Sun

It's the latest 'lost' album to finally see the light

By Michael Bonner
Neil Young

FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Richard Thompson on the flowering of Fairport Convention

"There was a musical explosion – you could play almost anything and be accepted"
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

My Bloody Valentine: “We were like the Partridge Family on acid”

With the news that My Bloody Valentine have released their catalogue across streaming services for the first time, it...
FeaturesDamien Love - 0

Alan Horne on the resurrection of Postcard Records

"There’s no conceivable excuse to be whoring yourself off to any crooked corporate malarkey"
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Neil Young

Updated with a deep dive into Archives II and more
Neil Young has confirmed he plans to release his ‘lost’ 1982 album, Island In The Sun.

Renamed Johnny’s Island, the album “includes a majority of unrelated tracks including ‘Big Pearl’, ‘Island In The Sun,’ and ‘Love Hotel’, plus others you may have heard before,” Young wrote on his official website. “It’s a beautiful record coming to you soon.”

Island In The Sun is the latest in a slew of previously unreleased albums from Young’s capacious archives, including Hitchhiker, Homegrown and Odeon Budokan.

Young’s ‘lost’ Crazy Horse album, Toast, dating from the early aughts, is also due for release.

Meanwhile, you can buy Uncut’s updated deluxe Ultimate Music Guide by clicking here – the full story, from Buffalo Springfield to Colorado and Archives Vol 11.

The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
